Ba Football terminates head coach Kumar’s contract

The Ba Football Association has terminated head coach Ravinesh Kumar’s contract with immediate effect, the association announced in a Facebook statement.

The association said its executive committee had made the decision and thanked Kumar for his commitment, hard work and contribution during his tenure.

Under Kumar, Ba won the Fiji FACT, the Inter-District Championship (IDC), the Battle of the Giants (BOG) and the Extra Premier League (EPL) titles.

“We acknowledge his efforts throughout the season and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” the statement read.

Ba Football said it remained focused on building on the team’s success this season, including its historic achievement of winning four consecutive titles.

The association also acknowledged the dedication of its players, officials, supporters and other stakeholders who had contributed to its success.

It reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards and continuing to move forward with a shared focus on the future of Ba Football.

Further updates on the appointment of a new head coach would be communicated in due course.

The association thanked its supporters, sponsors and stakeholders for their continued trust and support.