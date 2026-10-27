Fraser to play for Black Sticks

Alexander Fraser’s journey from playing school hockey in Fiji to representing New Zealand’s national team, the Black Sticks, is a proud milestone for Fiji Hockey and a reminder of the talent nurtured locally.

Fraser comes from a family with a strong hockey background. His parents, Kevin Fraser of Lautoka and Mara Apted of Suva, were former Fiji hockey representatives. His paternal grandfather, Alex Fraser, and maternal grandfather, Harry Apted, who represented Fiji in hockey and cricket, also helped shape the family’s sporting legacy.

Fraser played for Stella Maris in the Fiji Hockey Primary Schools competition and was also part of the Marist men’s club in Suva.

His family migrated to New Zealand in 2009 while he was still representing his school.

Speaking to SUNsports yesterday, Fiji Hockey Federation secretary Catherine Fabiano said Fraser’s achievement was significant for the local sport.

“It’s a big achievement, not just for him but for Fiji Hockey as well,” she said.

“To see someone who started his schooling here in Fiji go on to represent the Black Sticks is something we should all be proud of.

“It shows that the talent is there, and sometimes we just need to give our young people the right opportunities to grow.”

Fabiano said young local players had the skills, passion and ability to progress, but needed greater exposure, coaching and opportunities.

She hoped Fraser’s journey would encourage young players to remain committed and pursue their ambitions.

“You don’t always know where hockey can take you when you first start playing. The important thing is to keep working hard, stay committed and take every opportunity that comes your way,” she said.

Fabiano said Fraser’s achievement could inspire more players to believe in themselves and aim high, whether in Fiji or overseas.