Marist Whites to work on combination
With the opening win secured, Bentley said the team would focus on improving their combinations and ball movement in its remaining matches.
Saturday 26 September 2026 | 08:30
Marist Whites men's team at the National Hockey Centre, Suva on September 25,2026.
Photo: Tevita Wesele
The Marist Whites men's hockey team made an impressive start to their campaign, thrashing Ventures Two 5-0 in their pool opener at the National Hockey Centre, Suva, yesterday.
The convincing victory provided an early boost for the side, who had five overseas-based players.
Speaking to SUNsports yesterday; head coach Je'an Bentley was pleased with the team's performance but said there are still room for improvement.
Related stories
"It was a good game to start our campaign, and I thank the boys for their effort," Bentley said.
"It was a structured game and we had a new mixture of players from overseas and Fiji.
"The boys are trying their best to gel with each other, and we are still learning and understanding each other as a team."
Bentley said the overseas players had added valuable experience and skills to the squad, while local players had benefited from tournament exposure leading into the competition.
"Most of our players in Fiji have been playing in tournaments, which helped with their preparations," he said.
"We had five players who came from overseas and they have contributed well to the team. They bring experience, skills and the local boys will learn a lot from them.
"We are privileged to have them because they have added new things to the team."
With the opening win secured, Bentley said the team would focus on improving their combinations and ball movement in its remaining matches.
"It's about understanding each other, positioning ourselves better and moving the ball more rather than carrying it into positions," he said.
The Marist Whites will now look to build on their strong opening performance as they continue their campaign at the 30th anniversary of the Marist Eastgate Memorial