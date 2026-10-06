Rugby

Tuilaucala joins Drua’s development squad

The youngster hails from Kocoma in Cakaudrove, with maternal links to Dawa also in Cakaudrove. Bale has continued to impress through the schoolboy ranks.

Wednesday 07 October 2026 | 11:30

Updated 07 October 2026 | 12:47 FJT

Viliame Bale Drua Development

Queen Victoria School (QVS) student Viliame Tuilaucala Bale has signed up for the Fijian Drua’s development squad.

Queen Victoria School (QVS) student Viliame Tuilaucala Bale has signed up for the Fijian Drua’s development squad.

Bale’s inclusion marks another important step in his journey through the franchise club’s development pathway, having first been identified as one of the promising young players selected into the inaugural Drua Academy programme in 2024.

The youngster hails from Kocoma in Cakaudrove, with maternal links to Dawa also in Cakaudrove. Bale has continued to impress through the schoolboy ranks. He featured for QVS Under-18 side in the 2026 Vodafone Deans Trophy competition before earning the opportunity to step-up into the Drua development squad.

Related stories

“I thank the Lord for blessing me with this talent and for opening this opportunity for me,” Bale said.

“I’m also grateful to my parents for their support throughout my journey, and to my friends at school for always pushing me to be at my best.

“I’m really looking forward to this opportunity and to starting training and playing with the senior development team.”

Bale was first identified by the Drua while a student at Labasa College and was selected among 29 players for the club’s inaugural U16 Academy intake.

His progression from the academy into the development squad highlights the opportunities being created for promising young players to progress from schools and grassroots rugby through the Drua system and towards the professional game.

Drua director of development and pathways Nemani Nadolo-Kuridrani said Bale is a talented young player who has been in their pathway for some time now.

“We’re really pleased to see him take another important step in his development. He was identified at a young age and has continued to work hard and develop his game.

“This is exactly what our pathway is designed to achieve — identifying talented young players from around Fiji, investing in their development and giving them an opportunity to progress within the Drua system.”



News you can trust:

This story was verified by multiple sources
This story was fact-checked

Explore more on these topics

FijiRugby

Most popular

Military Police officers immediately transferred the exhibits, including a revolver pistol, a short gun, an empty magazine and 77 rounds of ammunition.
Courts and Law

RFMF takes custody of Nikolic firearms exhibits

Compliance, food standards matter, insanitary conditions, abatement notice, Ministry of Health
Nation

Labasa restaurant under probe after alleged stale food complaints

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta. Photo: Fiji GOVT
Nation

Rabuka: Pacific sounds climate alarm to world

Prime Minister of Vanuatu Jotham Napat (left) Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru (right) flanks Thomas Dunn on October 3, 2026.
Football

Fiji FA rewards Bula Boys for historic win

doctors - sports - day - CWMH
Other Sports

CWM doctors build camaraderie through sports

The Fiji men’s and women’s Deaf Rugby 7s teams during the training session at Sigatoka Sand Dunes.
Rugby

Fiji deaf rugby teams need up to $70K for Japan world championship

W35411 Private Melaia Biu
Lifestyle

Private Biu becomes first female soldier to guard Fiji’s State House

Devotees take part in a Ganesh Chaturthi procession through Suva to Nasese, marking the conclusion of the 10-day Hindu festival.
Culture

Devotees take part in Ganesh immersion procession in Suva

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh on September 24, 2026.
Culture

Minister blames past govt policy for decline of formal Hindi