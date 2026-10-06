Tuilaucala joins Drua’s development squad

Queen Victoria School (QVS) student Viliame Tuilaucala Bale has signed up for the Fijian Drua’s development squad.

Bale’s inclusion marks another important step in his journey through the franchise club’s development pathway, having first been identified as one of the promising young players selected into the inaugural Drua Academy programme in 2024.

The youngster hails from Kocoma in Cakaudrove, with maternal links to Dawa also in Cakaudrove. Bale has continued to impress through the schoolboy ranks. He featured for QVS Under-18 side in the 2026 Vodafone Deans Trophy competition before earning the opportunity to step-up into the Drua development squad.

“I thank the Lord for blessing me with this talent and for opening this opportunity for me,” Bale said.

“I’m also grateful to my parents for their support throughout my journey, and to my friends at school for always pushing me to be at my best.

“I’m really looking forward to this opportunity and to starting training and playing with the senior development team.”

Bale was first identified by the Drua while a student at Labasa College and was selected among 29 players for the club’s inaugural U16 Academy intake.

His progression from the academy into the development squad highlights the opportunities being created for promising young players to progress from schools and grassroots rugby through the Drua system and towards the professional game.

Drua director of development and pathways Nemani Nadolo-Kuridrani said Bale is a talented young player who has been in their pathway for some time now.

“We’re really pleased to see him take another important step in his development. He was identified at a young age and has continued to work hard and develop his game.

“This is exactly what our pathway is designed to achieve — identifying talented young players from around Fiji, investing in their development and giving them an opportunity to progress within the Drua system.”







