Businesswoman learns the value of saving through training

A three-day business training programme has changed the way Navolau, Nabadua, Rakiraki businesswoman Asenaca Bui views saving and managing money.

Ms Bui, who operates a money-lending business and a canteen in Rakiraki, said she had been running businesses for years without making savings a priority.

She said the Business Training Certificate Presentation to Potential Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) had taught her that saving was essential to sustaining and financing a small business.

“Before, I ran my businesses anyhow, but I have learned that if I want to do business, I have to save money,” Ms Bui said.

She said the training had strengthened her financial management skills and given her a better understanding of how to manage the income generated by her businesses.

Ms Bui said she hoped to apply the lessons to improve her existing businesses and make better financial decisions in the future.

She encouraged other women to take advantage of similar training opportunities, saying the knowledge gained could help them establish and sustain their own businesses.

“My advice to you women is that this training is given every year. Let us all join together so that we can finance the running of a small business,” she said.

For Ms Bui, the programme reinforced an important lesson: running a business is not just about earning money, but also about saving and managing it effectively.