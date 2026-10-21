Today's paperLoginSign up
Courts and Law

Alleged child abusers further remanded

The pair face charges over the alleged assault of a 12-year-old boy.

Wednesday 21 October 2026 | 16:30

Updated 21 October 2026 | 17:45 FJT

suspended police officer George Sisi and his partner, Tofua Rayasi,

Accused pair Saint George Sisi Talei (left) and his partner Tofua Rayasi outside the Nasinu Magistrate Court on October 22, 2026.

Photos: Beranadeta Nagatalevu

Suspended police officer Saint George Sisi Talei and his partner, Tofua Rayasi, were further remanded by the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

Sisi and Rayasi appeared before Magistrate Lice Manulevu. They are each charged with one count of acting with intent to cause grievous harm over the alleged assault of a 12-year-old boy.

State prosecutor Maria Mataika sought more time to provide disclosures while awaiting transcripts of video-recorded interviews.

Related stories

A Legal Aid lawyer also sought more time to obtain further instructions from the accused before filing a bail application. The court granted both parties 14 days.

Rayasi also requested a medical check-up at Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The court declined the request, saying she could be examined at the Remand Centre’s infirmary, which could recommend a hospital visit if necessary.

The case was adjourned to November 4 to allow the State more time to provide disclosures and the defence to prepare a bail application.

Explore more on these topics

FijiNewsCourts

Most popular

Participants during the Festival.
Community

Hanua festival connects children with the ocean

The Basic Recruitment Course trainees marked the completion of the phase with an early morning march through Nausori town.
Nation

Navy recruits complete demanding training phase

Former Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the Dialogue Fiji State of the Economy dialogue on June 10, 2026.
Nation

Small parties could miss out on Parliament, Sayed-Khaiyum warns

Action between Nadi and Ba during their Skipper Cup quarter-final match at King Charles Park, Nadi on October 17, 2026.
Rugby

Nadi targets semi-final improvement

Tailevu women’s side.
Rugby

Yabakidrau proud of Tailevu despite narrow Marama Cup defeat

Mohammed Ali (left) with father Junior Farzan Ali.
Boxing

Ali vows to make changes in Lawaqa Park rematch

the FMF Uprising Music Festival 2026 returns to Uprising Beach Resort in Pacific Harbour
What's On

FMF Uprising Music Festival returns in November

Award-winning cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon Dr Sanjeev Khulbey with Waisale Serevi. Photo: Waisea Nasokia
Lifestyle

'What we eat today could cost us our lives tomorrow'

School students of west schools during the Global Handwashing Day 2026 at Girmit Centre in Lautoka.
Lifestyle

‘Handwashing should be a lifelong habit’