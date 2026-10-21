Alleged child abusers further remanded

Suspended police officer Saint George Sisi Talei and his partner, Tofua Rayasi, were further remanded by the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

Sisi and Rayasi appeared before Magistrate Lice Manulevu. They are each charged with one count of acting with intent to cause grievous harm over the alleged assault of a 12-year-old boy.

State prosecutor Maria Mataika sought more time to provide disclosures while awaiting transcripts of video-recorded interviews.

A Legal Aid lawyer also sought more time to obtain further instructions from the accused before filing a bail application. The court granted both parties 14 days.

Rayasi also requested a medical check-up at Colonial War Memorial Hospital.

The court declined the request, saying she could be examined at the Remand Centre’s infirmary, which could recommend a hospital visit if necessary.

The case was adjourned to November 4 to allow the State more time to provide disclosures and the defence to prepare a bail application.