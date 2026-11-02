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Courts and Law

Former HECF chairman charged over alleged $322,000 transfers

Steven Chand granted bail after FICAC files abuse of office and bribery charges linked to education sector approvals.

Tuesday 03 November 2026 | 06:30

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Former Higher Education Commission Fiji Chairman Steven Chand.

Former Higher Education Commission Fiji Chairman Steven Chand.

Former Higher Education Commission Fiji (HECF) chairman Steven Chand has appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court on three corruption-related charges over allegations that he received more than $322,000 in bank transfers while serving in the role.

Chand appeared before Resident Magistrate Joseph Daurewa yesterday, charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count of abuse of office and two counts of bribery.

The allegations include receiving 18 telegraphic transfers totalling $322,468.09 from RJ Global Investment Pty Ltd into joint and personal bank accounts between October 2024 and February 2026.

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FICAC also alleges that Chand abused his position as HECF chairman and interim director to favour Australian Vocational Management Pty Ltd and Australian Pacific Management & Training Pte Ltd in securing recognition and registration with the commission.

During the proceedings, Ms Serukai applied to have the matter transferred to the High Court in Suva. However, Chand’s lawyer, Hemendra Nagin, opposed the application, saying the second disclosures had not yet been served.

Magistrate Daurewa granted Chand bail under strict conditions, including:

  • A $10,000 cash bail bond;
  • Two sureties on the same bail bond;
  • A Stop Departure Order;
  • Surrender of his passport; and
  • No contact with prosecution witnesses.

The matter was adjourned to November 10 for a check on the second disclosures.

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