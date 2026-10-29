Legal reform in focus at convention, starts tomorrow

Legal reform, professional excellence and the future of the legal profession in Fiji and the wider Pacific are the focus of discussions at the Fiji Law Society Annual Convention at the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort in Denarau, Nadi.

The two-day convention, which begins tomorrow, brings together members of the legal profession, the judiciary, Government representatives and other stakeholders to discuss key issues affecting the sector.

Fiji Law Society head of secretariat Rajnel Prasad said the convention provided a platform to discuss legal reform, professional development and the challenges facing the legal profession.

This year’s convention is themed “Reforming for Resilience: Advancing Legal Reforms and Professional Excellence”.

Mr Prasad said the programme focused on strengthening the legal profession through reforms, knowledge-sharing and professional development, while addressing issues relevant to Fiji and the wider Pacific region.



