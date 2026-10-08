Courts and Law

TNG given time to review affidavit

Next Generation Holdings will review an affidavit filed by respondents in its bid to obtain documents from the Department of Environment.

Thursday 08 October 2026 | 16:30

Updated 08 October 2026 | 20:59 FJT

From left: Lawyer Taufik Ali and TNG lawyer Tomasi Tuitoga outside court in Suva on October 8, 2026.

From left: Lawyer Taufik Ali and TNG lawyer Tomasi Tuitoga outside court in Suva on October 8, 2026.

Photo: Beranadeta Nagatalevu

The representative of Next Generation Holdings (Fiji) Pte Ltd has sought time to review the Attorney-General’s Office response to its request for documents from the Department of Environment.

The matter was called before Magistrate Charles Ratakele today, when TNG lawyer Tomasi Tuitoga informed the Tribunal that the respondents had filed an affidavit in reply to the motion.

Mr Tuitoga said he needed time to consider the respondents’ affidavit and determine whether TNG needed to file an affidavit in response.

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Lawyer Taufik Ali, appearing for the respondents, had no objection to the adjournment.

The Tribunal granted the adjournment and set October 15 for the matter to be called again.

TNG is challenging the Director of Environment’s June 4 decision to reject its environmental impact assessment (EIA) report for its proposed development at Vuda Point.

The company has previously argued that the decision was based on errors of law and an improper exercise of statutory powers. The discovery motion relates to documents TNG says are relevant to its appeal.

The respondents have previously maintained that some of the documents sought are internal documents and were not before the Director of Environment when the decision to reject the EIA was made.

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