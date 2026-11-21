McDonald’s Fiji is expanding its menu with a new 10-piece McFried Chicken Bucket aimed at bringing families and friends together.

The new offering, which will officially launch on November 23, was unveiled last week at McDonald’s Restaurant in Nadi, featuring players from the Fijian Drua and Extra Bula FC.

McDonald’s Fiji operations manager Nazlan Jaleel said the introduction of the 10-piece bucket was part of the company’s ongoing efforts to improve its products and customer experience.

“At McDonald’s Fiji, we are always looking at how we can do things better for our customers. Sometimes, customers see a new product being introduced, but there is a lot of work happening behind the scenes before we get to that point,” Mr Jaleel said.

“Our focus has always been on giving our customers a good experience, not only through the service they receive in our restaurants but also through the food we prepare and serve. McFried Chicken is something we have been working on and introducing the 10-piece bucket is another step forward for us.”

“For me this is not just about launching another product. It is about continuing to improve listening to our customers, and making sure that every time they choose McDonald’s Fiji, we give them a reason to come back.”

McDonald’s Fiji marketing coordinator Jotika Mudaliar said the new bucket McFried Chicken, which is monosodium glutamate (MSG) free, was designed for families and friends to enjoy together.

“I’m excited to introduce this new offering to our customers. We know how much Fijians enjoy sharing good food, especially when family and friends come together,” Ms Mudaliar said.

“We wanted to bring something that everyone can enjoy together. Whether it’s a family meal at home or a get-together with friends, our 10 pc McFried Chicken Bucket gives everyone a reason to come together and share a good meal.”

Fijian Drua loosehead prop Haereiti Hetet, who was part of the launch, described his experience with the new product as enjoyable and encouraged fans to try it when it becomes available.

“The experience has been awesome with McDonald’s and their new McFried Chicken Bucket. Excited for it to come out. Probably after the game get a couple of buckets to enjoy it, but overall the experience is awesome,” Mr Hetet said.

“Don’t be shy to come and get a bucket when it comes out, and obviously the season is around the corner, so shout out in numbers and give your support.”

Extra Bula FC defender Scott Wara gave the new chicken a 10 out of 10 rating after tasting it.

“Obviously very good for me and Sterling Vasconcellos, who is also here with me. Anything that includes food, I’ll be there first, so yeah, very good experience,” he said.

“The chicken, it’s got to be 10 out of 10. I, personally, love chicken. It’s a little bit spicy. I love spicy chicken also, and there are 10 pieces of it, so for that, I’ll give it 10 out of 10.”

The launch also highlights McDonald’s Fiji’s partnership with local sporting teams, using the players’ involvement to connect the new product with Fijian families and sports supporters.

The 10-piece McFried Chicken Bucket will be available from November 23.