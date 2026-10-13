Witness intimidation fears keep father and son in custody

Fears that prosecution witnesses could be intimidated or threatened have led the High Court in Lautoka to refuse bail for a father and son jointly charged with the murder of Vimal Nand.

Justice Riyaz Hamza delivered the ruling today, keeping Ratu Kinijoji Ratuva and his 51-year-old father, Ratu Vula Ratuva, in custody as their case proceeds through the courts.

The two men are jointly charged with one count of murder and two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm. Kinijoji faces an additional assault charge.

The charges stem from an alleged assault at Mataqe, along the Queens Highway in Nadroga, on August 9, 2026.

The court heard that Nand and two 16-year-old boys were allegedly assaulted during the incident. Nand later died from injuries allegedly sustained in the assault.

Both accused pleaded not guilty to all charges during their initial court appearance.

They have been in custody since August 16, 2026, and sought bail to allow them to continue operating their family’s horse-riding business.

However, the court found that the risk of interference with prosecution witnesses remained too high to justify their release.

In considering the applications, Justice Hamza reviewed affidavits from the applicants, their proposed sureties, police and members of the victims’ families.

The material before the court raised concerns about alleged threats, fears for witnesses’ safety and tensions within the victims’ community.

The court acknowledged the applicants’ undertakings and business responsibilities but found that these considerations did not outweigh the risks associated with granting bail.

Justice Hamza found that even strict bail conditions would not adequately address the potential for witness interference at this stage of the proceedings.

The seriousness of the charges, safety concerns raised by the victims’ family and eyewitnesses, and the need to protect the integrity of the judicial process weighed against granting bail.

The court also emphasised the need for further investigation into the alleged threats, noting that the case remained at the pre-trial stage.

Defence counsel Edwin Wainiqolo may file a fresh bail application if circumstances change, including if tensions ease and further information about the source of the alleged threats becomes available.

The substantive criminal matter is scheduled for hearing on October 19.

Both men remain in custody pending further proceedings.



