Opposition member of parliament Hem Chand has called for an investigation into why a serious bullying incident involving 58 students at Queen Victoria School (QVS) was allegedly not reported promptly to the Ministry of Education.

Mr Chand raised concerns about the school's handling of the incident, which involved 37 Year 11 students and 21 Year 13 students.

He said the incident occurred several weeks ago but only came to the attention of the Minister for Education's Office after concerned parents raised the matter and media reports emerged.

Mr Chand questioned the accountability of school authorities and the effectiveness of the ministry's monitoring and reporting systems.

He said the delay raised serious concerns about whether school officials had fulfilled their responsibility to protect students.

"Why was such a serious incident not promptly reported to the Ministry of Education by the Head of School? Who was sleeping on the job?"

Mr Chand said the incident highlighted wider weaknesses that could prevent the ministry from identifying serious cases of bullying and violence in schools.

He questioned how an incident involving so many students could go unreported for weeks without being detected through the ministry's own monitoring mechanisms.

He also raised concerns that other incidents could be occurring without the ministry's knowledge.

Calls for investigation

Mr Chand called on the Ministry of Education to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the alleged reporting delay.

He said the investigation should establish whether the head of school and other responsible officials had failed to comply with established policies and reporting requirements.

Where failures were established, he said, appropriate administrative action should follow.

He stressed that heads of schools and other officials had a duty of care towards students and were expected to respond promptly to incidents involving bullying, intimidation and physical violence.

Mr Chand warned that delays, negligence or attempts to conceal incidents could compromise student safety.

He said school authorities must ensure that serious incidents were reported and addressed without unnecessary delays.

Ministry oversight questioned

Mr Chand also called for a review of the ministry's monitoring systems to ensure incidents involving student safety were promptly identified, investigated and addressed.

He said the ministry should not have to rely on parents or the media to learn about serious incidents in schools.

He acknowledged the ministry's subsequent intervention and the counselling support provided to affected students.

However, he said those measures did not remove the need to establish why the incident had not been reported promptly.

Mr Chand also urged the ministry to remind all heads of schools that student safety must take priority over institutional reputation or other considerations.

He said a zero-tolerance policy against bullying and violence would only be effective if school administrators were held accountable for enforcing it.

He stressed that parents placed their trust in schools to protect, educate and nurture their children.

Mr Chand said that trust depended on school authorities responding immediately and transparently whenever serious incidents occurred.

He maintained that students deserved safe learning environments and parents deserved assurance that concerns affecting their children's welfare would be taken seriously.