COP31 president: ‘We are here to listen to the Pacific’

COP31 President-designate Murat Kurum has pledged to fight "with all our strength" to prevent Pacific families from being forced from their homes by climate change, promising the Antalya summit will focus on action rather than talk.

Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change made the commitment today during the opening of Vale ni Vanua: The Knowledge Exchange at the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa in Denarau.

"We are here to listen to the Pacific," he said.

Mr Kurum said some Pacific people faced losing their homes and islands if climate change continued.

"It is high time that we stop it, that we take action now," he said.

He quoted Reverend James Bhagwan's words: "When you cut a root, the whole house is shaken."

Mr Kurum said he made the promise together with Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen.

He described COP31 as an "implementation" summit, built on dialogue, consensus and action.

The plan has 10 themes, including energy, oceans, food and health.

It also sets six global goals for 2035. One is to raise the share of electricity in the world's energy use by 35 per cent.

Another is to cut the expected rise in waste from towns and cities by at least half.

Mr Kurum said the world should use artificial intelligence for clean technology "but we will never allow it to threaten our future".