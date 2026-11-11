'Dark vessels' spotted during patrol of Fiji Waters

A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-8A Poseidon aircraft has detected and photographed fishing vessels suspected of non-compliance and potential "dark vessels" while monitoring Fiji's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) as part of a regional maritime surveillance operation.

The aircraft was deployed in October to support the Forum Fisheries Agency's Operation Kurukuru, working with the New Zealand Customs Service, the Department of Conservation and the governments of Fiji, Tonga, Tuvalu and the Cook Islands.

The operation focused on monitoring commercial fishing vessels and pleasure craft across the high seas and the exclusive economic zones of the participating Pacific nations to ensure compliance with international regulations.

During the deployment, the aircraft crew photographed vessels suspected of breaching fisheries rules and potential "dark vessels" - ships that deliberately conceal their identification, location or ownership while operating at sea.

The information was reported to the Forum Fisheries Agency and relevant authorities for further action.

The crew also documented and reported a suspected marine pollution incident involving a commercial fishing vessel.

New Zealand Customs Service Assistant Comptroller Maritime Operations Paul Campbell said the operation provided valuable oversight during a busy period for maritime traffic in the Pacific.

“Warmer weather and better sailing conditions bring more yachts and other small craft through the Pacific towards New Zealand, particularly in October,” he said.

“By monitoring pleasure craft near Minerva Reef and the Kermadec Islands, the P-8A gives us greater visibility across New Zealand’s wider maritime environment and helps identify activity requiring closer attention.

“The aircraft also monitored vessels in the Cook Islands’ EEZ in support of Operation Kiwa, which combines the capabilities of Customs, the NZDF and the Government Communications Security Bureau to deter transnational, serious and organised crime.”

Mr Campbell said the aircraft's long-range surveillance capability, combined with intelligence provided by Customs and Pacific partners, helped agencies identify risks early and direct resources where needed.

The P-8A was also tasked with collecting images of infrastructure on Raoul Island for the Department of Conservation and monitoring the active Monowai submarine volcano on the Kermadec Ridge.

Acting Air Component Commander Group Captain Brett Clayton said the aircraft remained an important tool for maritime security across the Pacific.

“The P-8A Poseidon’s ability to cover vast distances and gather critical information makes it an indispensable asset for maritime domain awareness, supporting a diverse range of government agencies and helping Pacific nations deter organised crime and protect their resources,” he said.