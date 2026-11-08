More than six months after the death of Jone Vakarise, with no progress reported in the investigation, the mother of his four children is appealing to the public to spare her children the burden of their father's circumstances.

From cyberbullying to constant criticism at school and in their neighbourhood, Adi Alanieta Kuini Osborne and her children are struggling to cope with the ordeal.

"They are my children, not their father," an emotional Ms Osborne said.

"They are still very young and they are in school. They're looking at my kids through their father's eyes, but they are not their father."

Ms Osborne said the harassment had caused emotional distress and affected the children's daily lives.

She said the family had yet to receive an update from authorities, although she wrote to the Ministry of Defence last month and was assured the matter would be looked into.

"It's affected my kids a lot. They've been getting bullied a lot now, especially in our neighbourhood where they've been targets of bullying," she said.

"They've been stoning our house, bullying my children and just bringing up stuff about their father."

She said no complaints had been lodged with the Online Safety Commission or Police, but she had tried to arrange counselling for the children.

Her eldest son, who should be in Year Nine (Form Three), had taken a break from school this year as he struggled to cope with the situation, she said.

"That need of not wanting to go to school anymore and just stay home and, like, depression has really hit them hard," Ms Osborne said.

"We've had a few counselling sessions for my kids, but then we can't force them into counselling. So, if they don't want to engage in it, the counsellor will not."

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran last week said she would look into the family's situation and determine what assistance was available.

Ms Kiran condemned the reported bullying, warning of its potential long-term effects on children.

"We have been talking about Yellow Ribbon and rehabilitation, and I think each one of us has a responsibility to make sure that those vulnerable, including children of prisoners or those who may have committed crime, that their children are innocent and they must be protected," Ms Kiran said.

"The bullying and torture will only turn these children into rebels and turn them to a life of crime."

Ms Kiran urged Fijians to show compassion, saying society should not judge children for the actions of their parents.

"Because we are not God, we are not here to judge," she said.

On October 22, Police confirmed they would not be issuing updates on the case because of its nature.

Police told this masthead that updates would only be provided when someone was arrested and charged.