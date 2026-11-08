Six vehicles destroyed in $800,000 Labasa garage blaze

Twenty years of hard work were reduced to ashes when a fire destroyed six vehicles and a garage filled with spare parts and tools at Wailevu, Labasa, leaving the owner facing an estimated $800,000 loss.

Waiqele Motors owner Ritesh Prasad, commonly known as Rittu, said the fire broke out at about 11.30pm on Thursday, November 5, while he and his family were resting in their house beside the garage.

"I heard a loud noise and when I went outside to inspect, I saw the fire," Mr Prasad said.

"At the same time, my customer Samuela Ligairi, who is the special administrator of the Labasa Town Council and his wife assisted by calling the Labasa Fire Station."

Mr Prasad said he also contacted fire officers based at Labasa Airport to help protect his family's home from the blaze.

The fire destroyed six vehicles belonging to customers, along with spare parts and tools stored at the garage.

"It was a frightening experience because we couldn't save the customers' vehicles and 20 years of hard work put together to build this business," he said.

"The total estimated cost of damage could be around $800,000 and we humbly ask the Fiji Police Force to investigate this incident."

Fire strikes days before Diwali

Mr Prasad said the fire occurred just days before Diwali, when he had been working to complete vehicle repairs for his customers.

Instead, he was left dealing with the destruction of his garage and the vehicles entrusted to his business.

Labasa Town Council special administrator Samuela Ligairi thanked firefighters for assisting Mr Prasad and his family during the emergency.

Police investigate cause

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the cause of the fire had yet to be established.

She confirmed that no casualties were reported.

The National Fire Authority (NFA) confirmed that firefighters attended the incident and said it would issue a statement.

Although the fire has been described as suspected arson, authorities have not confirmed that it was deliberately lit.