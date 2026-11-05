New Police Act grants wider powers to Fiji Police

Parliament has passed the Fiji Police Bill 2026, replacing the 1965 Police Act and granting new powers to the Fiji Police Force.

“The nature of crime has fundamentally changed,” Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua told Parliament yesterday.

He said the old law was drafted before the emergence of cybercrime and transnational organised crime.

Under the new law, police can make arrests without a warrant on reasonable grounds. These include confirming a person's name and address, preventing harm, protecting a child and allowing a prompt investigation.

Police can also obtain court orders requiring people to hand over phone passcodes. Refusing to comply carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said: “We support strong policing, but not policing without accountability.”

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu backed the new Act but raised reservations, saying: “Public safety and civil liberty advance together, not at each other’s expense.”

Opposition MP Virendra Lal said he did not fully support the new Act.

“The real test is how it protects the innocent,” he said.

The new law requires an independent forensic agency to be established within three years, allowing Parliament to consider amendments in the future.

The law will come into effect on a date to be announced by the Minister for Policing in the Gazette.

Under the new law: