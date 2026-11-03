Rabi Council rejects groups' claims to represent Banabans

Rabi Council of Leaders administrator Iakoba Karutake says the council does not recognise the Banaban Human Rights Defenders Network or the Rabi District Council of Social Services (DCOSS).

He has also distanced the council from comments made by Itinterunga Rae Bainteiti.

In a statement to this masthead last Friday, Mr Karutake said the council was “the only legitimate body that can speak on behalf of the Banaban Community”.

He said the council represented the majority of Banabans, while the two groups represented a minority.

He said the groups could not claim to speak on behalf of the community.

Mr Bainteiti signed a submission to Parliament’s Special Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2026, which called for compulsory Rabi council elections.

Mr Karutake said the council was the only recognised statutory body under the Banaban Settlement Act.

He said it would continue working with the Government on proposed changes to the Act.





FCOSS responds

Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) executive director Vani Catanasiga described the council's position as unfortunate.

She said the Rabi DCOSS, which falls under FCOSS, was made up mostly of young people and women involved in community development on Rabi and elsewhere.

“The fact that the Rabi administrator sees that as a threat is quite concerning,” she said.

Ms Catanasiga invited Mr Karutake to contact FCOSS if he wanted to work with the DCOSS.

She said when parts of a community did not work together, the most vulnerable suffered, including children, women and the elderly.

She said the Constitution review process was for every citizen, not only formal institutions. Even if Rabi's opportunity to participate was closed, she said, people could still have their voices heard through FCOSS.

“This is a process that is supposed to be democratic and those kinds of hardline approach will not work,” she said.

She urged Mr Karutake to act with the wisdom expected of elders.

“In this instance, it seems like the younger people are showing more wisdom,” she said.

Ms Catanasiga said he should view the groups as an opportunity to develop Rabi “for the benefit of all, not just a few”.