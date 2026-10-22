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Residents escape burning house

Tenant Valami Tavui says residents had little time to save their belongings as flames spread through the Korovuto house.

Friday 23 October 2026 | 04:00

National Fire Authority firefighters contain a blaze at a double-storey house in Korovuto, Nadi, on October 22, 2026.

National Fire Authority firefighters contain a blaze at a double-storey house in Korovuto, Nadi, on October 22, 2026.

Photo: Katherine Naidu

Families had little time to save their belongings yesterday after a fire destroyed a three-flat, double-storey house in Korovuto, Nadi, leaving residents counting their losses.

Ground-floor tenant Valami Tavui said he was asleep in his room when he heard people shouting upstairs after 2pm.

“I was sleeping in my room when I heard shouting from those upstairs,” Mr Tavui said.

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“I looked and saw them (residents upstairs) jumping out of the house. It seemed something had happened, and they confirmed that a fire had started.

“When we wanted to take our clothes and belongings out of the house, it was already on fire. I managed to save a few things and take them outside, and that was it.”

Mr Tavui lived on the ground floor with his family. He said four people occupied the ground floor, while eight lived in the two flats upstairs.

The house was built partly with corrugated iron and concrete. The National Fire Authority (NFA) confirmed the fire and said an investigation was underway.

Two fire trucks and officers were deployed to the scene, where they managed to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire and the full extent of the damage have yet to be established.

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