Suva drug rehabilitation centre begins recovery programme

People struggling with alcohol and drug addiction now have access to a new recovery programme in Suva, as The Salvation Army begins providing structured rehabilitation services to its first group of participants.

The Alcohol and Drug Rehabilitation Centre, officially opened on July 17, 2026, began delivering services on October 27, marking a major step in expanding addiction recovery support in Fiji.

The centre offers an eight-week programme combining psychoeducation, structured case management and personal development activities to help participants address addiction and work towards long-term recovery.

However, the facility does not provide residential or inpatient treatment. It operates as a day programme, with sessions held three days a week.

The service is available to people aged 18 and over seeking support for alcohol and other drug-related concerns.

Building recovery services

Marjorie Ketewai, team leader at The Salvation Army – Recovery Services Fiji, is helping establish the Alcohol and Other Drugs (AOD) programme and strengthen the team's capacity through training and professional development.

Ms Ketewai is on secondment from The Salvation Army in Mount Isa, Queensland, Australia, where she has gained experience in recovery services.

She hails from Nadarivatu, Tavua, has maternal links to Navutulevu, Serua, and was born in Australia.

The programme is being developed with support from The Salvation Army New Zealand, drawing on regional experience while adapting recovery approaches to the needs of Fijian communities.

The centre's establishment follows a decade-long effort that began in 2016.

Plans to develop the facility were temporarily halted by the COVID-19 pandemic before staff worked to secure funding to move the project forward.

The Salvation Army has served communities in Fiji since 1973.

The Suva centre adds to its recovery services in the Pacific, alongside established facilities in Tonga, which has operated for 27 years, and Samoa, which has served its community for seven years.

The Suva facility currently has five staff members, with recruitment underway for three additional positions.

Support beyond the programme

A major focus of the new service is ensuring participants continue receiving support after completing the eight-week programme.

The recovery programme includes a Positive Lifestyle Programme, the 12-step programme and Alcoholics Anonymous.

Participants may also be referred to Empower Pacific for counselling.

Ms Ketewai and her team are working to establish referral and aftercare pathways with health providers, social services and community organisations.

These arrangements are intended to help participants remain connected to appropriate services and community support throughout their recovery.

Formal partnerships are still being developed.

The centre also hosts Recovery Church, a faith-based community open to programme participants and members of the public.

It provides fellowship, encouragement and spiritual care for people seeking faith, hope and belonging alongside their recovery journey.

Taking awareness into communities

Beyond the Suva centre, The Salvation Army plans to conduct workshops across Fiji addressing alcohol and other drugs, as well as gender-based violence (GBV).

The workshops aim to help communities recognise risks, support people affected by these issues and develop practical ways to protect themselves and others.

The upcoming workshops are scheduled for Koroipita in Lautoka on November 12–13 and Sasa Village in Ba on November 25–26.

Further workshops are planned at Salvation Army locations in Ba, Tavua, Rakiraki and Vatukoula on December 3–4.

How to access help

The centre is continuing to accept referrals and assess applicants for upcoming programme groups.

People seeking assistance must undergo a medical assessment and programme screening to determine whether the service is appropriate for their needs.

Referrals can be made directly by individuals, through family members with the individual's consent, or by health professionals and community organisations.

Each referral is assessed by Recovery Services Fiji management.

Applicants considered suitable are offered a place following a clinical review.

Staff work with participants throughout the process to encourage engagement and support their recovery.

As the programme expands, the centre aims to strengthen its links with community and health organisations to ensure people affected by addiction have access to continued care beyond the initial eight weeks.