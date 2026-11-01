The RFMF exists to serve, never to rule: Commander

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) has pledged to remain politically neutral during Fiji's proposed constitutional referendum and the next general election, declaring that no soldier will campaign in uniform.

RFMF Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai gave the assurance in the military's October 31 submission to the Special Parliamentary Committee considering the Constitution (Amendment) Bill No. 32 of 2026.

He said the military would respect the outcome of both democratic processes, regardless of the result.

“For its part, the RFMF pledges to remain strictly neutral in the referendum and the general election. No soldier will campaign in uniform, and we will support the electoral authorities only when asked and as the law permits. We will respect the outcome, whatever it may be.”

The declaration comes as Parliament considers proposed constitutional changes that could be put to voters in a referendum.

Major General Kalouniwai said the RFMF was not taking a position on whether the referendum should proceed or on any political party.

“Let me be clear at the outset, Mr Chairman. The RFMF takes no position on the referendum, and none on any political party. Those decisions belong to the Government, to this Parliament and to the people of Fiji.”

He said the military's responsibility was to uphold civilian authority and respect the people's democratic choices.

Respecting the ballot

Major General Kalouniwai pointed to the RFMF's conduct following the December 2022 general election as evidence of its commitment to democratic government.

He said the military had remained firm when the election outcome was contested and the country was waiting for a resolution.

“In December 2022, when the election outcome was contested and the nation waited anxiously, together with our soldiers we stood our ground and reassured our nation that we would honor the outcome and respect the choice of the people. No law required it. It was simply the right thing to do.”

The Commander said Fiji's history had demonstrated the consequences of allowing military force to override democratic institutions.

“Our history has taught us, sometimes painfully, that a Fiji where the gun overrules the ballot is no independence at all.”

He said the RFMF supported constitutional safeguards that would strengthen civilian control of the military and protect the democratic process.

The submission called for a constitutional duty requiring soldiers to refuse manifestly unlawful orders, as well as parliamentary oversight of internal military deployments.

It also recommended measures to protect voting rights and strengthen accountability.

No return to military rule

Major General Kalouniwai acknowledged that the RFMF had played a central role in Fiji's coups and constitutional crises.

He said the institution had undertaken reconciliation efforts to confront its past and rebuild public trust.

The military had acknowledged past wrongs, met people affected by the events of 2000 and presented a matanigasau in August 2025.

The Commander said those steps had created an obligation to demonstrate that the institution had changed.

He also reaffirmed the RFMF's acceptance of civilian authority under Section 151 of the Constitution.

The military's submission calls for the removal of constitutional immunity for past coups and its replacement with a Truth, Accountability and Reconciliation Commission.

Major General Kalouniwai said the military's role was to serve the public, not govern the country.

“The RFMF exists to serve the people of Fiji, never to rule them.”

He said the RFMF would continue assisting communities during disasters and other emergencies without regard to political affiliation.

“In every cyclone, flood and crisis, we do not ask how a village voted. We ask only how we can help.”

The Commander urged the parliamentary committee to support constitutional reforms that would protect democratic institutions and prevent future unconstitutional seizures of power.