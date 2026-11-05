Use LEDs, save power this Diwali, says Hindu group

The Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji is urging households, businesses and temples to conserve electricity through energy-efficient lighting and responsible decorations during Diwali celebrations.

In a statement, Sabha national secretary Pundit Krishneel Krishan Tiwari said devotees and the wider public should celebrate meaningfully while remaining mindful of electricity consumption, household expenses and environmental sustainability.

The Sabha recommends using LED decorative lights, switching off unnecessary lighting and electrical appliances during the day or when nobody is home, and using timers to regulate how long decorative lights remain switched on.

It also encourages families to embrace traditional earthen diyas, which carry deep religious and cultural significance and can complement modern decorative lighting.

The Sabha reminded the public that excessive decorative lighting is not necessary to mark the religious occasion.

“Diwali is not measured by how brightly or extravagantly we illuminate our homes, but by the light of goodness, compassion, unity and positivity that we bring into society,” Mr Tiwari said.

The Sabha also urged families to avoid overspending on decorative lighting and electricity as they prepare for the celebrations.

On electrical safety, the Sabha advised households to avoid overloading power outlets, using damaged electrical cables or leaving electrical decorations unattended.

Families using traditional diyas were also encouraged to place them safely, away from curtains, flammable materials and areas accessible to young children.

The Sabha said businesses, mandalis and temples should lead by example by adopting energy-efficient lighting and managing electricity consumption during religious and community celebrations.

Mr Tiwari said the message for Diwali was to celebrate meaningfully, spend wisely, conserve energy and remain mindful of the environment.

The Sabha extended its wishes to all Fijians for a safe, peaceful, environmentally conscious and joyous Diwali.