Boxing Commission of Fiji clarifies boxer's true identity, record
Ali has an impressive professional record of four wins and two losses. He had won his last three fights by knockouts.
Wednesday 21 October 2026 | 10:30
Binnu Singh Junior.
The Binnu Singh Junior who is fighting against Zulfikar Zerran Ali for the Professional Boxing Commission New Zealand (PBCNZ) title in Saturday's Blue Water Promotions is not Junior Binnu Singh, the current Fiji bantamweight and featherweight champion.
This was clarified to SUNsports by Boxing Commission of Fiji (BCF) chairman Eroni Loganimoce.
"This is another Binnu Singh who has fought in exhibition fights," Loganimoce said.
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"He (Binnu Singh) has no professional fight record with BCF (Boxing Commission of Fiji) while he had fought three exhibition fights. As you will understand, exhibition fights are mostly draw except if it was an accidental KO (knockout). BCF allows exhibition fights to encourage upcoming boxers to showcase their talents."
Ali has an impressive professional record of four wins and two losses. He had won his last three fights by knockouts.
When queried by SUNsports on why BCF had allowed Binnu Singh Junior for a title fight in his professional debut, Loganimoce said: "the title fight is facilitated by BCF through the sanctioning body PBCNZ."
The PNCNZ commissioner is Faiyaz Khan, an international boxing referee who has been working closely with BCF.
Loganimoce said BCF's main focus in the programme is the heavyweight return fight between former Fiji heavyweight champion James Singh against Sainivalati Ratu.
"Ratu had won on a split points decision in their first fight on May 23," he added.