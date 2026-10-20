The Binnu Singh Junior who is fighting against Zulfikar Zerran Ali for the Profes­sional Boxing Commission New Zealand (PBCNZ) title in Satur­day's Blue Water Promotions is not Junior Binnu Singh, the current Fiji bantamweight and feather­weight champion.

This was clarified to SUNsports by Boxing Commission of Fiji (BCF) chairman Eroni Loganimoce.

"This is another Binnu Singh who has fought in exhibition fights," Lo­ganimoce said.

"He (Binnu Singh) has no profes­sional fight record with BCF (Box­ing Commission of Fiji) while he had fought three exhibition fights. As you will understand, exhibition fights are mostly draw except if it was an accidental KO (knockout). BCF allows exhibition fights to en­courage upcoming boxers to show­case their talents."

Ali has an impressive professional record of four wins and two losses. He had won his last three fights by knockouts.

When queried by SUNsports on why BCF had allowed Binnu Singh Junior for a title fight in his pro­fessional debut, Loganimoce said: "the title fight is facilitated by BCF through the sanctioning body PBC­NZ."

The PNCNZ commissioner is Faiyaz Khan, an international box­ing referee who has been working closely with BCF.

Loganimoce said BCF's main fo­cus in the programme is the heavy­weight return fight between former Fiji heavyweight champion James Singh against Sainivalati Ratu.

"Ratu had won on a split points decision in their first fight on May 23," he added.