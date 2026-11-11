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Boxing

Cakaunivalu breaks through with first pro win

Former debutant setback in Samoa becomes motivation as young boxer secures a points victory over veteran Malakai Marama.

Wednesday 11 November 2026 | 13:00

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Elesio Cakaunivalu (middle) with his dad (left) and brother after his win over Malakai Marama at Suva’s Vodafone Arena on November 7, 2026.

Elesio Cakaunivalu (middle) with his dad (left) and brother after his win over Malakai Marama at Suva’s Vodafone Arena on November 7, 2026.

Photo: Tevita Wesele

Elesio Cakaunivalu recorded his first professional boxing win against Malakai Marama during the Zeg Boxing Promotion at Suva’s Vodafone Arena last Saturday.

Cakaunivalu lost his professional debut in Apia, Samoa, on June 1. He had accompanied heavyweight boxer Sanivalati Ratu to the event, which was organised by former world heavyweight title contender David Tua during Samoa’s Independence Day celebrations.

This time, Cakaunivalu made it count, earning a points decision over the experienced Marama in their six-round bout.

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Speaking to SUNsports, Cakaunivalu said he was excited to secure his first win as a professional boxer.

“Firstly, I thank God Almighty for giving me the strength and power to win. Without Him, I would not have been able to achieve this victory,” he said.

“It was a good fight, but I respect my opponent and I thank him for giving me a good fight.”

Cakaunivalu said he had taken his chances against Marama despite the latter’s vast experience.

“Marama is a good boxer. He has been fighting as a professional and this is only my second professional fight,” he said.

“Marama has more wins and scored some good knockout wins. I was not carried away by that.

“Stepping into the ring with him and standing toe-to-toe was a great experience. It was good to learn from him.”

Cakaunivalu also thanked his supporters who turned up to cheer him on.

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