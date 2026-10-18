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Rugby League

Bati turn focus to Australia after cruising past Cook Islands

The Bati now turn their attention to Australia after a commanding Pool A victory over Cook Islands.

Monday 19 October 2026 | 09:30

Updated 19 October 2026 | 11:18 FJT

Fiji Bati rep Waqa Blake scores a try during the Men’s Rugby League World Cup Group A match between Fiji and the Cook Islands. The match took place at Mcdonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia on October 18, 2026. Fiji won 40-12.

Fiji Bati rep Waqa Blake scores a try during the Men’s Rugby League World Cup Group A match between Fiji and the Cook Islands. The match took place at Mcdonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia on October 18, 2026. Fiji won 40-12.

Photo: AAP

The Fiji Bati started their Rugby League World Cup Pool A campaign in Australia yesterday with a 40-12 thrashing of Cook Islands at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

The Fiji Bati scored two tries in the first quarter, ending the Cook Islands’ resistance.

Jacob Saifiti scored his first Test try in the 28th minute after winning an aerial contest against Cook Islands fullback Esom Ioka.

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Other Fiji tries came from Taane Milne, Caleb Navale, Kitione Kautoga, Waqa Blake and Solomone Saukuru.

Half-time: Fiji Bati 28-0 Cook Islands

Fiji now prepares to face Australia next Sunday, while Cook Islands take on New Zealand.

Captain Api Koroisau said the defending champions, Australia, would be the team to beat.

“They are at the top of the food chain for a reason, so we’ll be going out there and leaving everything we have on the field,” he said.

Fiji Bati halfback Brandon Wakeham was named Player of the Match.

Meanwhile, a spirited Fiji Bulikula side went down 18-12 to New Zealand in its Rugby League World Cup debut.

Feedback: ioane.asioli@fijisun.com.fj

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