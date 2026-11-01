Bulikula eye Jillaroos upset after making history at RLWC

The Fiji Bulikula side is preparing to create more history when it takes on defending champions Australia in its first Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) semi­final.

The Vodafone-sponsored side booked their place in the last four with a commanding 54-6 victory over France at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia, on Saturday.

Captain Sereana Naitokatoka said the team was excited about reaching the semi-finals and was determined to build on the historic achievement.

"It's unreal. I still can't believe it. It's a blessing and we're so grateful to be part of this World Cup," Naitokatoka said.

"Now that we're in the semifinals, it's mind­blowing. We just want to celebrate this win now and then take it in for tomorrow."

The 25-year-old halfback, who also plays hooker for the Bulikula, said unity had been central to the team's success.

"I always speak about our hearts being knit­ted together. It's not about mind, not about power, but this spirit, says the Lord and with this spirit, that's how we're united," she said.

Naitokatoka said the team believed it could cause an upset against the defending cham­pions.

"Nothing is impossible with God. I believe in our team; I believe in our girls. We'll play for our Matavuvale, we'll play for our vanua and we'll play for each other," she said.

Meanwhile, Bulikula No. 8 Latisha Smythe was named player of the match following the victory over France.

"Honestly; it's a privilege and an honour to play for my people, and you know, that's where it comes from. So, yeah, it's great," Smythe said.

The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs for­ward said the team was looking forward to its semi-final against the Australian Jilla­roos.

"We are so excited. We know it's going to be tough, but we're building on what we're working on," she said.