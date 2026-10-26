Chefs take gold at HOTEC 2026

Three chefs have earned Gold Medals in the Mystery Box Challenge at the Hospital­ity and Tourism Exhibition and Conference (HOTEC) 2026, held at Crowne Plaza Nadi Bay Resort last Friday.

Chef de partie Samu Talai and Michael Wise, both of Hilton Fiji Beach Resort and Spa, and Mahammed Shammer Khan, the Executive Chef at Sails Bar & Restaurant, were recognised for their culinary creations in the competition, which featured ingredients provided by Goodman Fielder.

Mr Talai, 36, who has worked as a chef for 15 years at the same prop­erty, said he was returning to the competition after several years.

"Over the years before COVID-19, at FNU, I participated in junior chef and senior chef competitions. After a few years, I am back," he said.

He said there was also a possibil­ity of competing in an internation­al competition in Singapore under the Hilton banner.

"We are expected to compete in an international competition under the Hilton banner in Singapore, but it all depends on our executive, who is looking into that space," he said.

Mr Wise, 26, from Navua, said he was pleased with the result.

"I feel so amazed. I had high ex­pectations, but I am grateful," he said.

Mr Khan said he was proud to win again, having previously taken part in the competition.

"I'm very proud that I'm still in the competition, as I have won the competition before as well," he said.

"Once again, I have won it again, and I would like to thank my directors, my team and the team behind me in the kitchen. They have really supported me well.

"Competitions are not easy, but yes, it's a good opportunity for us to learn as chefs as we move on."

Khan said the Mystery Box Chal­lenge required competitors to use fish for the entree and chicken for the main course. He described his fish dish as featuring local ingre­dients, including fish roll-out over roe, accompanied by rose apple and pineapple chutney.

In the Masterclass category, War­ren Mitchell Mave of Laucala Island and Kelevi Vatusausau, a private chef with Palm Co, were named winners.

Vatusausau will represent Fiji in the Culture and Heritage category in China in March 2027.

Goodman Fielder Food Service congratulated the winners and participating chefs, saying their creativity, dedication and culinary skills had been a highlight of HO­TEC 2026. The company also reaf­firmed its support for culinary tal­ent in Fiji's hospitality industry.

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