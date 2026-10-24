Jack's of Fiji celebrates five years of Beauty Expo

Jack's of Fiji has marked five years of its Beauty Expo, bringing together beauty professionals, popular brands and customers for two days of expert advice, product discovery and personalised consultations in Suva.

Held at Damodar City on October 23 and 24, the fifth edition highlighted the event's growth since its launch in 2022.

What began as an opportunity for customers to explore beauty products has developed into a platform connecting shoppers with industry professionals offering advice on skincare, makeup and personal beauty routines.

Jack's of Fiji senior marketing officer Anshu Devi said reaching the fifth edition was a significant milestone for the company.

“Reaching our fifth Beauty Expo is a proud milestone for Jack’s of Fiji,” she said.

“Over the years, the Expo has given us the opportunity to connect our customers with beauty professionals, introduce exciting products and create experiences that go beyond everyday shopping.”

The two-day event featured beauty professionals including Charlene Tafuna’i of Charlene The Makeup Artist, Rayan Krishneel of Hair & Makeup Fiji, Monisha Maisuria of Monisha Makeup and Anjaleen Ashmika of Spa Academy Fiji.

Customers had the opportunity to seek professional advice on makeup application, skincare and personal beauty routines.

Also featured was Shazreen Rukshaar, Jack's of Fiji Champion Beauty Advisor at the Nadi store, who has more than 10 years of experience in the beauty industry.

Her involvement provided customers with access to product knowledge and guidance on selecting beauty products suited to their individual needs.

Beauty advice and products

The expo offered personalised beauty consultations, makeup and skincare guidance, product discovery, interactive activities, special offers and gifts with purchases.

Among the featured products was Skala, a popular haircare range.

Customers could use a specially designed web application to identify products suited to their hair type.

Those purchasing Skala products were also offered a complimentary hair bonnet, while stocks lasted.

Ms Devi said the company wanted to make beauty more engaging and accessible to customers.

“Whether customers are looking for expert advice, discovering products for the first time or simply enjoying a day dedicated to beauty and self-care.”

She said the expo reflected Jack's of Fiji's commitment to providing quality beauty products, expert guidance and personalised service.

By bringing professionals, brands and customers together, the event aimed to help shoppers better understand their beauty needs and discover products suited to them.

The fifth Beauty Expo concluded at Damodar City, Suva, on October 24.