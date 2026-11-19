The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission (FCCC) has launched an online portal to simplify electrical generation licence applications.

This will help reduce delays and improve access for solar energy installers, contractors and businesses across Fiji.

The portal was launched on Monday by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Industries, Commerce and Business Development Manoa Kamikamica.

It allows applicants to submit applications and track their progress online without having to visit FCCC offices.

Since it began issuing electrical generation licences in 2019, the FCCC has issued 664 licences, reflecting growing demand for renewable energy solutions in Fiji.

Mr Kamikamica said the digital platform would save applicants time and money while maintaining essential safety requirements.

“We want more Fijian homes and businesses producing their own clean power, and the licensing process should help them do that,” he said.

FCCC Deputy Board chair Isikeli Tikoduadua said the portal would make the process easier for installers and contractors, particularly those operating outside major centres.

He stressed that the digital system would not compromise safety, with every electrical generation system still required to undergo inspection and meet established safety standards before a licence was issued.

The initiative follows a memorandum of understanding signed between the FCCC and the Australian Government-supported Market Development Facility (MDF) in 2025 to strengthen regulatory services and support Fiji’s renewable energy development.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts said the partnership reflected Australia’s commitment to supporting Fiji’s digital transformation and improving access to government services.

The Electrical Generation Licence Portal is available at https://egl.fccc.gov.fj