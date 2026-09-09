Courts and Law

Man charged over alleged assault on police officer

Police say suspect threatened officers and damaged uniforms during arrest

Thursday 10 September 2026 | 10:00

Updated 10 September 2026 | 11:10 FJT

police charged

A 40-year-old man is expected to appear in the Suva Magistrate Court today after allegedly assaulting a police officer while being arrested for drinking alcohol in a public place.

The incident occurred in Lami on the night of September 7 when officers approached the man over allegations he was consuming liquor in a public area.

Police allege the man became aggressive during the encounter, assaulting an officer and damaging police uniforms. He is also accused of verbally abusing and threatening officers.

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The suspect has been charged with one count each of drinking in a public place, serious assault, damaging property and criminal intimidation.

His court appearance comes as police continue to raise concerns about alcohol-related offending.

The Fiji Police Force said excessive alcohol consumption can trigger violence and other threats to public safety, citing the Lami incident and an alleged stabbing case in Caubati as recent examples.

Police are again calling on members of the public to consume alcohol in moderation and exercise responsible behaviour to avoid finding themselves on the wrong side of the law.


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