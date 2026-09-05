Didi’s graduation fuels civil service dream

At just 19, Seini Didi has become the first in her family to graduate with a nationally recognised educational qualification.

This is an achievement that has strengthened her dream of joining the civil service.

The former Immaculate Conception College student graduated with a National Certificate in Agriculture (Crop Production – Level 4) from the Naleba Youth Training Centre in Labasa last Friday.

Ms Didi, who is from Nasolo Village in Bua, described the achievement as an overwhelming and proud moment after the sacrifices she made to stay in Naleba and complete her studies.

She credited her parents and relatives for encouraging her to push her limits and said her decision to pursue the programme had paid off.

Her next goal is to pursue further studies before seeking employment with the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways.

Ms Didi said her interest in agriculture was driven by a desire to understand how climate-resilient farming practices could help combat the impacts of climate change.

She also wants to use her knowledge to contribute to food security in her community and the country.

"As a youth, I want to contribute to learn how to plant high demand crops, sustain a nation with ample food supply and use my field to inspire others to join," she said.

Ms Didi said agriculture was an evolving field and believed more young people needed to become involved to help protect food sources and sustain future generations.

She encouraged other students to enrol in the programme and take the knowledge gained back to their rural communities to promote better food production and food security practices.

"Agriculture has taught me a lot, from perceiving it as a simple food source to understanding the economics of how this area contributes to the national gross domestic product (GDP) earnings," Ms Didi said.

She said completing the course had also boosted her confidence to pursue greater opportunities in education and employment.