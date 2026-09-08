Football

Fiji U19 regroup after semi-final loss to Tahiti

Coach Marika Rodu says costly mistakes proved decisive as Fiji suffered a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Tahiti in Apia.

Wednesday 09 September 2026 | 08:00

Fiji Under-19 midfielder Nicholas Franklin tussles for the ball against Tahiti.

Fiji Under-19 midfielder Nicholas Franklin tussles for the ball against Tahiti.

The Fiji Under-19 team’s hopes of reaching the OFC U19 Championship final came to an end after they were beaten 2-1 by Tahiti in the semi-final yesterday.

Fiji U19 head coach Marika Rodu said costly mistakes, including a conceded penalty, proved decisive.

“It was a tough game for both teams,” Rodu said.

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“We conceded early and we still had the game in the bag, but the turning point was the penalty. We gave away a silly penalty.”

Despite the loss, Rodu praised his players for their effort and progress throughout the tournament.

“Hats off to the boys, we continue to stick together and just try our best to find a place, but it’s unfortunate that we have to exit the competition in this manner,” he said.

Rodu said the hot conditions in Apia, Samoa, also tested the players, but they needed to manage the demands of the game better.

“It was a tough condition, it was really hot today, but it’s a game of 90 minutes and we really need to manage it. We continue to go on,” he said.

Fiji will now regroup for their fourth- or fifth-place playoff, with Rodu planning to rotate the squad and finish the competition strongly.

“Definitely just keep getting better, give rest to some of the players and those who can play can finish off the competition in a good manner,” he said.

Rodu also urged supporters to continue backing the team.

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