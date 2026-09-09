Husband-wife murder accused face suicide theory

The defence has put forward a theory that Jeet Singh may have died by suicide, rather than being murdered, during the High Court trial in Lautoka.

Singh’s father, Chandra Singh, was cross-examined today over events surrounding his son’s death on June 30, 2022.

The court heard that Jeet’s girlfriend, Farnaaz Nisha, allegedly called Mr Singh on the day and urged him to come quickly, saying: “Papa, come quickly or else they will kill Jeet. They are making him lick the chemical.”

However, the defence highlighted that these details were not recorded in Mr Singh’s police statements made on June 30 and July 5, 2022.

Mr Singh agreed that his statements did not mention Farnaaz telling him that Jeet was in danger of being killed or that he was being forced to lick a chemical.

The authenticity of the signatures on the statements was also questioned, with Mr Singh telling the court that the signatures did not appear to be his.

The court further heard evidence about Jeet’s relationship with Farnaaz and previous discussions between the families about the relationship, marriage and religion.

Mr Singh said he was initially unaware of the relationship and only learned about it after being contacted by members of Farnaaz’s family.

The defence also questioned Mr Singh about whether chemicals were kept at his home following a previous sugarcane farming operation. He denied this.

Mohammed Naushad and his wife, Nazreen Nisha Khan, are jointly charged with the murder of Jeet Singh.

Naushad also faces a charge of criminal intimidation.

The prosecution alleges Jeet was forced to ingest a chemical at the accused couple’s home in Waiqali Settlement, Maro, Sigatoka, before he was later found dead outside his girlfriend’s residence.

The accused are represented by Iqbal Khan and Samuela Heritage, while the State is represented by Sheenal Swastika and Win Yee.

The trial continues today.