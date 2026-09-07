Qiodravu wants more from Tailevu U20

Tailevu Under 20 captain Vacolo Qiodravu says the team must make significant improvements in discipline, at­titude and communication on the field. This comes after they edged Rewa 21-20 in their Skipper Cup round six match at Nakelo District School, Tailevu last Saturday.

"We need to come together be­cause there's no cohesion or com­munication on the field," Qiodravu said.

"The players need to respect each other so we can progress further and be a better team."

Qiodravu urged his players to work hard in the dying moments of the match after trailing 14-20.

"I told them that we needed to work hard to get the win as we had a job to do," he said.

"We wanted to get the win for the Tailevu fans for their time and sup­port."

The Tailevu U20 team dedicated the win to their parents and sup­porters.

"We saw a lot of weaknesses, and we need to work on them," Qiodra­vu said.

"I saw a better response from the players in the last 20 minutes to get the last try and defeat Rewa." Qiodravu was the former captain of the Tailevu North U18 team that helped his team reach the national Deans Trophy quarterfinals in 2024.

"I'm trying my best to ensure that my rugby does not stop here at Skip­per level but hopefully secures a contract overseas for a professional club," he said.

"I hope my rugby career progress­es overseas."

Qiodravu has been working hard in training and putting in his best efforts for his team in every match.

Their next challenge in round sev­en will be against Kadavu, who lost 3 - 26 to Suva.