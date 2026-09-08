Rugby

USA Eagles brace for tough Japan test

"Japan is a Nations Champion­ship team that will be a big step up for us in terms of their speed of play; physicality and overall ac­curacy;" he said.

Wednesday 09 September 2026 | 07:00

Updated 09 September 2026 | 08:03 FJT

USA Men's Eagles

USA Men's Eagles side

Photo: Paris Malone

The USA Men’s Eagles are braced for a tough Pacific Nations Cup semi-final against hosts Japan in Osaka on Saturday.

Eagles head coach Scott Lawrence said Japan would provide a significant step up for his side as he finalises his selection.

“Japan is a Nations Championship team that will be a big step up for us in terms of their speed of play, physicality and overall accuracy,” he said.

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“Going into this next five-week block, we're focused on building depth and competition across our squad through intentional improvements in individual and collective performance.”

“Every player has an opportunity to grow, develop, and demonstrate that they can perform at this level, and we're excited to see how this domestic-based group continues to develop through the challenge Japan will provide.”

In the front row, Joe Taufete'e rejoins the team after recovering from injury, adding size, power and international experience.

Freshly capped Charlie Abel will miss the match following his contract signing with French side Oyonnax, which makes him unavailable until November.

Mason Pedersen returns to the squad, while Kaleb Geiger's return has been delayed as he continues his rehabilitation.

Veteran Sam Golla also returns to the second row after successfully recovering from injury.

Flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck links back up with the backline following personal leave, providing another tactical leadership option at the No. 10 position.

Continuing the development of depth in Florida, Davie Coetzer will remain with the touring party as part of his long-term development pathway, although he will be unavailable for match-day selection.

U20 standout Spencer Huntley is unavailable to rejoin the team after suffering an injury during last week's Florida assembly.

Michael Baska has consequently earned a call-up to join the Eagles in Japan.

Under the updated Pacific Nations Cup format, the Eagles will face a new structure featuring two pools and direct knockout matches.

The Eagles will open against Japan at Hanazono Rugby Stadium in Osaka on September 12, with Fiji taking on Canada before the USA match.

All four teams will then travel to Tokyo for the third-place play-off and final at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium on September 19.

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