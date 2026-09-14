Courts and Law

Panapasa trial adjourned after lawyer withdraws

FICAC says it intends to call 11 witnesses in the case.

Monday 14 September 2026 | 13:00

Former Fiji Correction Service's acting Commissioner, Salote Panapasa Exiting the Suva Magistrate's Court July 26, 2024.

Former Fiji Correction Service's acting Commissioner, Salote Panapasa Exiting the Suva Magistrate's Court July 26, 2024.

Photo: Beranadeta Nagatalevu

The trial against former Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Salote Panapasa has been adjourned to Thursday after her lawyer, Vinisoni Filipe, withdrew from representing her.

Mr Filipe appeared before Resident Magistrate Charles Ratakele today as a friend of the court.

He said the Independent Legal Service Commission (ILSC) had told him to stop practising until further documents were served on them.

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Mr Filipe sought time to sit down with Ms Panapasa’s new lawyer and go over the case before the trial proper.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) made no objections but said it intended to present 11 witnesses for the prosecution.

Panapasa faces two counts of abuse of office and an alternative charge of general dishonesty causing a loss.

It was alleged that between August 1 and September 30, 2023, Panapasa, whilst being employed as a civil servant in Suva, instructed officers to facilitate the use of FCS building materials for her private residence in Kinoya.

It was also alleged that between August 1 and October 31, 2023, Panapasa instructed a Corrections officer to alter the weekly reports to justify the use of the building materials at her home.

She remains on bail.

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