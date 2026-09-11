Technology

Children to have say on under-16 social media ban

She said the Government wanted to hear directly from children before the matter proceeds.

Saturday 12 September 2026 | 08:00

Minister for Environment, Climate Chnage and Information Lynda Tabuya.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya.

Photo: Parliament of Fiji

Children aged 13 to 17 will tell the Government whether they want a ban on social media for under-16s, as consultations get underway across Fiji this weekend.

Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya said Save the Children Fiji, in partnership with the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection, would convene the forums.

“The children will be convening their opinions and be consulted on their thoughts on the social media restrictions,” she said.

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Ms Tabuya said the age group was central to the debate because they were the heaviest social media users and among the most exposed to the risks of artificial intelligence.

“Because our 13- to 17-yearolds are our biggest users in terms of age category and vulnerable groups,” she said.

She said the Government wanted to hear directly from children before the matter went before the Social Media Age Deferment Taskforce, which has been working on the proposed law since earlier this year.

“So, this is the opportunity for us, we welcome this,” she said.

Once the taskforce completes its work, draft legislation will be prepared for Cabinet’s consideration before it is tabled in Parliament, where it will go through further public consultation.

Ms Tabuya has repeatedly pointed to Australia’s ban on social media for under-16s as a model Fiji could adapt, though she has stressed any Fijian law must reflect the country’s own cultural and social context. Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica this week backed the proposed restrictions, saying he had long advocated for such measures.

“I’ve been on record advocating for maybe some sort of censorship,” he said, noting Minister Filimoni Naivalurua shared similar views.

Mr Kamikamica said the ongoing review of the Telecommunications Act could also help advance the proposal, adding that social media’s “negative power” could not be underestimated.

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