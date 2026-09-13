Naidu ends Ba’s B.O.G drought

Goal-scoring hero Praneel Naidu has dedicated his winning goal to his two-year-old daughter, Pranisha Naidu.

Naidu scored the winning goal as host Dayal Steel Ba defeated 10-man Rewa 2-1 in the final of the Extra Battle of the Giants (B.O.G.) at Govind Park in Ba yesterday, ending an eight-year title drought.

Naidu opened the scoring in the 55th minute, just a minute after Rewa defender Sitiveni Rakai was sent off for a handball.

“A lot was at stake for the team, and the boys did their best in this sweet victory,” Naidu said.

“I dedicate this win to my daughter, who has been my source of inspiration.”

Substitute Penisoni Tirau then extended Ba’s lead to 2-0.

Rewa’s Merrill Nand pulled one back, but it was too late to change the outcome as Ba secured its 18th B.O.G. title.

Ba head coach Ravinesh Kumar said his players entered the final with the right attitude and a winning mentality.

“Losing to Rewa in the pool game was an eye-opener, that is where we picked up points on how to beat Rewa,” he said.

“There was no new message in the second half. They played the same way and maintained the same approach.

“There is nothing new for Ba to win a title and make a record. We are Ba; we are stronger together.”

Rewa captain Setareki Hughes said the side was gracious in defeat.

“The game did not come our way. Thanks for the hard work and congratulations to Ba. Sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose,” Hughes said.

Ba walked away with $17,000 in prize money, while Rewa pocketed $5,000.

Ba last won the B.O.G. title in 2018.

Other awards

Golden Boot: Gagane Fane (Suva)

Golden Glove: Isikeli Seva (Ba)

Golden Ball: Ilisoni Lolaivalu (Ba)

Fair Play Award: Lautoka.