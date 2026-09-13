Football

Naidu ends Ba’s B.O.G drought

Rewa captain Hughes congratulates Ba after final defeat.

Monday 14 September 2026 | 06:00

Updated 14 September 2026 | 10:26 FJT

opular winners, the ‘Men in Black’ bagged their 18 Battle of the Giants title, beating Rewa 2-1, at Govind Park, Ba, last night. Ba last won the title 8 years ago.

Popular winners, the ‘Men in Black’ bagged their 18 Battle of the Giants title, beating Rewa 2-1, at Govind Park, Ba, last night. Ba last won the title 8 years ago.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Goal-scoring hero Praneel Naidu has dedicated his winning goal to his two-year-old daughter, Pranisha Naidu.

Naidu scored the winning goal as host Dayal Steel Ba defeated 10-man Rewa 2-1 in the final of the Extra Battle of the Giants (B.O.G.) at Govind Park in Ba yesterday, ending an eight-year title drought.

Naidu opened the scoring in the 55th minute, just a minute after Rewa defender Sitiveni Rakai was sent off for a handball.

Related stories

“A lot was at stake for the team, and the boys did their best in this sweet victory,” Naidu said.

“I dedicate this win to my daughter, who has been my source of inspiration.”

Substitute Penisoni Tirau then extended Ba’s lead to 2-0.

Rewa’s Merrill Nand pulled one back, but it was too late to change the outcome as Ba secured its 18th B.O.G. title.

Ba head coach Ravinesh Kumar said his players entered the final with the right attitude and a winning mentality.

“Losing to Rewa in the pool game was an eye-opener, that is where we picked up points on how to beat Rewa,” he said.

“There was no new message in the second half. They played the same way and maintained the same approach.

“There is nothing new for Ba to win a title and make a record. We are Ba; we are stronger together.”

Rewa captain Setareki Hughes said the side was gracious in defeat.

“The game did not come our way. Thanks for the hard work and congratulations to Ba. Sometimes you win, and sometimes you lose,” Hughes said.

Ba walked away with $17,000 in prize money, while Rewa pocketed $5,000.

Ba last won the B.O.G. title in 2018.

Other awards

Golden Boot: Gagane Fane (Suva)

Golden Glove: Isikeli Seva (Ba)

Golden Ball: Ilisoni Lolaivalu (Ba)

Fair Play Award: Lautoka.

Explore more on these topics

Fiji FootballNews

Most popular

police
Nation

Three more arrested over alleged taxi robbery in Nabua

Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay General Manager Silvano Dressino (fourth from left) with senior staff during the celebration.
Tourism

Double recognition for Fiji Marriott Momi Bay

The inaugural Fiji Adventure Race: Mangroves to Mountains has tested the first 68km of a proposed five-day Coast-to-Coast Ultra planned for 2027.
Tourism

Ra Race lays groundwork for 2027 Coast-to-Coast Ultra

Suva womens team
Rugby

Namosi next on Suva Women’s list

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf.
Football

Fiji FA warns coach, ex-rep banned

Flying Fijians interim head coach Senirusi Seruvakula.
Rugby

Flying Fijians brace for tough Canada battle in PNC semi-final

Minister for Environment, Climate Chnage and Information Lynda Tabuya.
Technology

Children to have say on under-16 social media ban

Miss Waqatabu Handicraft Vasenai Tabu Talakuli.
Entertainment

‘Think before you click’: Teen promotes online safety

Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival contestant and registered nurse Verenika Salusalu
Entertainment

Carnival contestant urges people to know their HIV status