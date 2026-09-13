Football

Seaqaqa end years of play-off heartbreak with promotion

Coach Imran dedicates historic achievement to the Seaqaqa community.

Monday 14 September 2026 | 08:00

Updated 14 September 2026 | 10:31 FJT

Seaqaqa football team celebrates their win at Govind Park in Ba on September 13, 2026

Seaqaqa football team celebrates their win at Govind Park in Ba on September 13, 2026.

Photo: Waisea Nasokia

The Seaqaqa Football Club in Macuata has made history.

The Lisala Bonatoba-captained side secured promotion to the Extra Premier Division after beating Tavua 7-6 on penalties in the Extra Senior League play-off at Govind Park in Ba yesterday.

The match ended 2-2 after full-time before Seaqaqa held its nerve in the shootout.

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Tavua took an early lead through Marika Rawasoi and Ratu Dau.

Seaqaqa fought back after halftime, with Bonatoba and Mohammed Ishrat scoring to level the match and force penalties.

Coach Mohammed Imran hailed the players for refusing to give up.

“We need to give our all; we never gave up,” Imran said.

The promotion marks a historic achievement for the club, which has been playing since 1981.

Imran said the breakthrough was special for the entire Seaqaqa community.

“This is for the whole of Seaqaqa. It is the first time to qualify. It is a wonderful moment for the side,” he said.

Seaqaqa had featured in several play-offs, two Senior Division IDC finals and numerous semi-finals without securing promotion.

“We have been playing in the play-offs, but we managed to pull it through,” Imran said.

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