Carnival contestant urges people to know their HIV status

Do not let fear, stigma or misinformation stop people from knowing their HIV status, says Verenika Salusalu.

The Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival Queen contestant is sponsored by Duadua Beach Resort for the weeklong event.

The 24-year-old registered nurse is one of five contestants competing in this year’s carnival, which gets underway at Davui Ground tomorrow.

She is from Rokovuaka, Nalawa, Ra, with maternal links to Matawailevu, Nalawa. Ms Salusalu is undertaking her internship at Rakiraki Sub-divisional Hospital.

Her advocacy focuses on the relationship between methamphetamine use and HIV, highlighting how risky behaviours associated with methamphetamine can increase the risk of HIV transmission.

Ms Salusalu said her message was clear — HIV is preventable, testable and treatable, and should never be surrounded by stigma or misinformation.

“As a frontline healthcare worker, I have seen the growing concern surrounding HIV in our communities,” she said.

She hopes to use the carnival as a platform to educate and empower young people to make informed choices about substance use and sexual health, while encouraging HIV testing and reducing stigma and discrimination.

“I want to use my voice and platform to create awareness about an important health issue affecting our communities,” Ms Salusalu said.

“HIV does not define a person and seeking treatment or testing is a sign of strength, not weakness.

“Let us choose knowledge over ignorance, prevention over regret and compassion over stigma.”