Singh’s seat to remain vacant until General Election

The parliamentary seat left vacant following the death of National Federation Party (NFP) Member of Parliament and Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations Agni Deo Singh will remain vacant until the next General Election.

The position is governed by Section 64(3) of the Constitution and Section 20 of the Electoral Act 2014, which jointly provide for how vacancies in Parliament are managed.

The 2026/2027 General Election must be held between August 7, 2026, and February 6, 2027.

NFP leader Biman Prasad confirmed this yesterday, saying the party accepted the constitutional position without dispute.

“You have to follow the Constitution, and the Constitution is very clear on that, and that’s where the matter rests,” Mr Prasad said.

He said NFP’s representation in Parliament would drop from five to four MPs for the remainder of the term, but this would not affect the party’s work.

“We obviously will miss Mr Singh’s contribution and his steady leadership in his ministry, but as per the constitution, his position can’t be filled, and we understand that, and that will be respected,” he said.

On the ministerial portfolio Mr Singh held, Mr Prasad said the decision rested solely with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

He noted NFP Assistant Minister Lenora Qereqeretabua “could well be another cabinet minister”, but stressed this was the PM’s call.

Mr Prasad said he had not raised the matter with Mr Rabuka, adding that it was “improper” for the media to discuss a successor before Mr Singh’s final rites.

NFP’s remaining MPs

With Mr Singh’s death, NFP’s parliamentary bench now stands at four:

Biman Prasad – NFP Leader and former Deputy Prime Minister

Pio Tikoduadua – Minister for Defence and Veteran’s Affairs

Lenora Qereqeretabua – Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs

Sashi Kiran – Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection

PM responds

Mr Rabuka confirmed Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga, who is currently Acting Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations following Mr Singh’s death, would not take over the portfolio permanently.

“NFP has to name the next election candidate to fill their numbers of five MPs, then I as PM will decide who becomes a Cabinet Minister, if I decide to fill that vacancy, or redistribute the portfolio responsibilities,” Mr Rabuka said.

He agreed it was not the time to discuss a replacement.

Queries sent to the Fijian Elections Office on the process remained unanswered by press time.

Feedback: kaneta.naimatau@fijisun.com.fj