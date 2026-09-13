Phos Haven opens doors to vulnerable children

A new care home for vulnerable children has opened in Nadi as Fiji continues to face thousands of reported cases of child abuse and neglect.

Phos Haven Care Home in Meigunyah was opened on Friday by Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran.

Ministry records show 16,770 cases of child abuse were reported between 2012 and 2025, including 5329 cases of child neglect.

Ms Kiran said the figures highlighted the need to strengthen support systems for vulnerable children, particularly children with disabilities.

“This is what makes Phos Haven very special; it is committed to providing specialised care and a loving sanctuary for abandoned children, including children with disabilities,” Ms Kiran said.

Phos Haven is a charitable trust providing care for disadvantaged children, children with disabilities and young people who do not have adequate family or social support.

The care home currently looks after 12 children and young people, including five children with disabilities and four young adults over 18 who require long-term care.

Ms Kiran said the needs of vulnerable children did not end when they left residential care.

She said each child should have a safe and practical exit plan linking them to education, vocational training, employment, suitable accommodation and continued guidance.

“Every child in Fiji has the right to grow up safe, respected and supported to reach their full potential,” she said.

Phos Haven’s long-term plans include an Emergency Child Services Centre, a fully operational care home and a transition facility in Sigatoka for young adults with disabilities who may not be able to live independently.

Ms Kiran said protecting children was a shared responsibility involving Government, care homes, charitable trusts, faith-based organisations, businesses, communities and families.

She also acknowledged donors, volunteers and supporters, saying their contributions reflected the Fijian value of solesolevaki, working together for the common good.

Feedback: katherine.n@fijisun.com.fj