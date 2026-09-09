$5m Food Villa opens in Nadi, creates 60 jobs

Nadi's newest supermarket, Food Villa Supermarket, has commenced operations, with the $5 million investment creating about 60 new jobs.

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Lawrence Kumar said the new supermarket reflected continued confidence in Nadi, its people and its economic future.

"Food Villa represents more than the opening of another supermarket. It reflects continued confidence in Nadi, its people and its economic future, proving that Nadi is becoming the economic hub of Fiji," Mr Kumar said at the supermarket's soft launch yesterday.

He said the investment would create much-needed employment, support suppliers, complement existing businesses in the area, encourage competition and give customers greater choice and convenience.

"With approximately 60 people employed across its operations, Food Villa is already making a meaningful contribution to local livelihoods. Each of these jobs supports an individual and, in many cases, an entire family," he said.

Mr Kumar said the modern new supermarket offered everyday grocery essentials, speciality imported products and items that may not always be readily available locally.

Its range includes fresh meat supplied by South Pacific Butcher, wines and spirits from Victoria Wines, a wide selection of vitamins from Medisure Pharmacies and fresh fruits and vegetables.

The development also brings several businesses and services under one roof, including The Grove, Luciano's Ice Cream, a pharmacy and Victoria Wines.

Mr Kumar said the supermarket had been designed with attention to presentation, atmosphere and customer experience while remaining accessible to the wider community.

"Nadi is one of Fiji's most vibrant and rapidly developing commercial centres. As our town and surrounding communities continue to grow, we need businesses that are prepared to innovate, raise service standards, and respond to the changing expectations of consumers," he said.

Managing director Marc McElrath said developments such as Food Villa strengthened the local economy and expanded the range and quality of services available to residents and visitors.

He said Food Villa would become an important part of Nadi's commercial landscape.

"This has been a plan of four years. Food Villa is an investment of $5 million, and it shall grow from strength to strength, earn the confidence and loyalty of its customers, and enjoy many successful years of service to Nadi and Fiji," Mr McElrath said.