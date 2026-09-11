Entertainment

‘Think before you click’: Teen promotes online safety

Year 13 student says greater awareness can help create a safer and more responsible digital environment

Friday 11 September 2026 | 16:30

Updated 11 September 2026 | 17:57 FJT

Miss Waqatabu Handicraft Vasenai Tabu Talakuli.

Miss Waqatabu Handicraft Vasenai Tabu Talakuli.

Vasenai Tabu Talakuli is urging people to “think before you click” as she uses the 2026 Vodafone Rakiraki Carnival to promote online safety.

The 18-year-old is one of five contestants vying for the carnival crown.

She is from Navuniivi, Nakorotubu, Ra, with maternal links to Namuaimada, Rakiraki.

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The Year 13 student at Nakauvadra High School, who is sponsored by Waqatabu Handicraft, chose online safety as her advocacy message.

“It is an issue that affects many people in our community, especially young people,” she said.

“In today’s digital world, we spend a lot of time online, so it is important to promote awareness and encourage everyone to think before they click.

“I believe that by educating our community, we can help create a safer and more responsible environment.”

She said her love for her community and culture, and the opportunity to represent and inspire young people, motivated her to join the carnival.

“I want to gain new experiences, build my confidence and make a positive contribution to the carnival.”

The weeklong event starts at Davui Grounds in Rakiraki from tomorrow.

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