Arrests alone won’t stop crime: Police

The Fiji Police Force is calling for greater community action to tackle serious crime, saying arrests alone will not solve the problem.

In a statement released yesterday, Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu said Police accepted ongoing criticism of their handling of serious crimes but called on communities to help find solutions.

Recent Police statistics show a decrease in most serious crimes between January and July this year compared with the same period in 2025.

Burglary fell by 7.3 per cent, robbery by 32.8 per cent, aggravated robbery by 17.8 per cent, aggravated burglary by 7.7 per cent and theft by 7.9 per cent.

However, motor vehicle theft increased from 31 cases in the first seven months of 2025 to 51 during the same period this year.

Mr Tudravu said the focus must also be on understanding why people turned to crime and finding ways to prevent repeat offending.

“The why factor. This is where we need to focus our attention as a nation. We have individuals coming into the system who are habitual offenders with multiple theft or burglary cases, which begs two critical questions: why and what can be an effective deterrent?”

He acknowledged the growing use of CCTV cameras by the private and public sectors, saying they had helped Police investigations.

However, he said this should not create the impression that Police only acted after incidents were posted on social media.

“We need to work together because what is being posted on social media and the media at the end of the day impacts us all as a nation, irrespective of one’s race, gender, religious or political affiliations. Crime prevention is everyone’s responsibility.”

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran also called for stronger Neighbourhood Watch Zones.

Ms Kiran said the recent string of robberies and burglaries targeting vulnerable people was cruel, inhumane and unacceptable.

She urged families to teach young people the importance of honesty, hard work and respecting the property of others.

“We must strengthen the values that have always held our communities together — veilomani, love for one another, and veirokovi, respect for one another,” Ms Kiran said.

“Let us know our neighbours, check on our elderly and look out for those who are vulnerable. Protecting one another is a shared responsibility, and we must never allow crime against the vulnerable to become normal.”

The ministry acknowledged the ongoing work of the Fiji Police Force and encouraged the public to co-operate with Police and provide any information or footage that could assist investigations.