The Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) has marked a historic milestone with 29-year-old W35411 Private Melaia Biu becoming the first female soldier to stand guard at the main entrance of the Presidential State House.

Private Biu, from Korotolu Village in Moce, Lau, took up the ceremonial role this week, breaking new ground in a tradition similar to the world-renowned guards at Buckingham Palace, where soldiers are required to stand for hours as part of their official duties.

Currently serving with the 3rd Fiji Infantry Regiment (3FIR), Private Biu’s appointment reflects the increasing role of women within the RFMF and their contribution to both operational and ceremonial duties.

Throughout her military career, she has demonstrated professionalism and dedication, participating in major assignments including Exercise Guadalcanal, Exercise Bougainville and other key operations undertaken by her unit.

Her achievement has brought pride to her family and the people of Moce, Lau, while serving as an inspiration for women considering a career in the military.

Beyond her military duties, Private Biu is also an Army and Fiji national cricket representative, highlighting her achievements in both service and sport.

Private Biu is currently part of a 3FIR contingent that departed Queen Elizabeth Barracks on Wednesday to conduct the Thin Red Line ceremony at the closing of the Indo-Pacific Intelligence Chiefs Conference in Nadi.

Her historic appointment marks a significant chapter for the RFMF, reinforcing that discipline, commitment and professionalism transcend gender.