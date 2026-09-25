Devotees take part in Ganesh immersion procession in Suva

Hundreds of Hindu devotees took to the streets of Suva today as a 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration culminated in a procession from Suva Town to Nasese for the immersion of Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu deity associated with wisdom, prosperity and the removal of obstacles.

The final day, known as Visarjan, is significant for devotees as the immersion symbolises Lord Ganesha returning to his celestial home while taking away their pain, struggles and obstacles.

Head of Vusuya Bhakti Boys Ajesh Prasad said the occasion was important for bringing people together.

“Ganpati Chaturthi means bringing in unity,” he said.

He said Lord Ganesha was worshipped first among the deities and was believed to provide wealth, remove obstacles and help devotees through their struggles.

Celebrations at Mr Prasad’s home attracted an average of 200 people.

“We did offerings, we did Katha, Parvachans and then Havan,” he said.

Mr Prasad said the final day was also a time for devotees to pray for national and universal unity and peace.

“So, we get purified and bring in unity, pray for national unity, pray for universal unity and just to bring in peace all across,” he said.

He encouraged people to remain united, be themselves and stay away from drugs.