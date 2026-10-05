Police probe financial links in $50m cocaine case

Police are investigating all financial transactions involving a former senior judicial officer and her husband, including alleged links to a prominent Fiji-based law firm, as part of investigations into two sets of missing cocaine valued at more than $50 million.

The couple is allegedly linked to the two sets of cocaine, which were allegedly stolen from inside the Suva court exhibit room.

Police are looking into all bank transfers that may have been made individually to the couple’s three children, and any suspicious transactions made to the law firm.

Last Friday, a Police team was seen at the couple’s residence in Valelevu, Nasinu, where official tapes believed to have been used to seal the stolen drugs were found.

The husband of the former judicial officer was subsequently taken in by Police for questioning.

The former judicial officer is believed to have left the country.