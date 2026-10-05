Rugby

Kikau ruled out of World Cup, Bati to name new captain

Potter said preparations had been disrupted after several play­ers were bumped from flights, leaving them exhausted after lengthy journeys to Fiji.

Tuesday 06 October 2026 | 11:00

Viliame Kikau

Viliame Kikau

Photo: NRL

Fiji Bati head coach Mick Pot­ter will name a new captain with nine days remaining before the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC), after confirming that Canterbury Bulldogs for­ward Viliame Kikau will miss the tournament.

Kikau, who made his World Cup debut in 2017, has been ruled out with back and ankle injuries.

"Kikau will be out due to a back and ankle injury," Potter told SUN sports.

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West Tigers captain and three­time premiership winner Apisai Koroisau is the likely candidate to take over the captaincy as the Bati prepare for their opening match against the Cook Islands in Aus­tralia on October 18.

"The expectation is that they individually do their best and col­lectively they do their best. I think that's what their country wants, what their family wants and what I want," Potter said.

"I'm pretty confident they'll do that, and I don't think there'll be any stone left unturned in terms of preparation."

Nineteen players have joined the team's camp at Uprising Resort in Pacific Harbour, with the remain­ing squad members expected to join the team in Newcastle, Aus­tralia, on Sunday.

Potter said preparations had been disrupted after several play­ers were bumped from flights, leaving them exhausted after lengthy journeys to Fiji.

"It was nearly like travelling to Europe as opposed to travelling to Fiji, just to get to Fiji, so they're all very tired," he said.

Despite the setbacks, Potter praised the squad's commitment to training.

"We've got a good squad here and they need to keep training, other­wise they're going to get an injury. It's commendable that they do that in their own time," he said.

Potter also confirmed West Ti­gers players Jahream Bula and the Fainu brothers will miss the World Cup. Bula is recovering from shoulder surgery, while the Fainu brothers are unavailable because their documentation does not meet International Rugby League requirements.

The absences have forced Potter to reshuffle three positions, cre­ating opportunities for younger players.

Fiji are in Pool A with the Cook Islands, Australia and New Zea­land.

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