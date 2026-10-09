Cogea villagers plead for action on stalled relocation

The people of Cogea Village in Bua are calling for urgent action to speed up their relocation, nearly six years after Tropical Cyclone Yasa destroyed their village in 2020.

While construction at the new village site is underway, progress has been slower than expected, leaving displaced families waiting to rebuild their lives.

Some villagers have moved to their farms or elsewhere, while others remain at the old village site as relocation efforts continue.

Villager Kavaia Ravonokula said stronger cooperation between Government and stakeholders was needed to move the project forward.

Speaking at the Pre-COP31 Never-Before Voices: Pacific Grassroots Climate Leadership event at Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort and Spa in Wailoaloa, Nadi, on Wednesday, Mr Ravonokula appealed for practical assistance.

“The work in Cogea is progressing, probably not as quickly as we would anticipate or prefer, but hopefully, we will be able to work things out,” he said.

Cogea, located near a river mouth in the district of Wainunu in Bua, was devastated by powerful water currents when Tropical Cyclone Yasa struck at night in 2020.

The destruction forced many residents to leave their homes, with the community still working towards relocation.





Call for cooperation

Mr Ravonokula said non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were ready to assist the community, but greater coordination was needed to ensure support reached those affected.

“I want assistance to reach our village. The NGOs are ready to come and assist us so that we can move forward.”

His appeal came amid questions raised at the event about cooperation between Government and civil society.

Concerns were also raised about communication, transparency and accountability involving the Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS).

Mr Ravonokula stressed that all parties needed to work together and understand how support and funding were being managed.

“If we are genuine about trying to resolve the challenges faced by the people of Cogea, we must be committed to working together and meeting halfway,” he said.

He also urged leaders to remain connected to the realities facing communities on the ground.

For Cogea villagers, he said, commitments must translate into meaningful progress as they continue waiting for their relocation to be completed.